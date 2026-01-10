Ludhiana: Damaged sewage eroding Buddha Nullah bank

The bank of Buddha Nullah at Madhopuri is getting eroded after a sewage pipe cracked open during the retaining wall construction work. This has left people, who have houses and businesses near the spot, concerned as they fear that the erosion, if not checked, can lead to the collapse of buildings. The municipal corporation (MC) has assured that it would be fixed at the earliest. Residents say the damaged portion is a threat to the nearby houses and shops in Madhopuri. (Manish/HT)

The MC has been carrying out the retaining wall construction along the Buddha Nullah in the area. Four days back, when the workers were digging the bank for laying the foundation of the wall, a 72-inch sewage pipe was broken and the wastewater started gushing out of the pipe.

The drain was diverted with a thick wall of sail to contain the flow to allow construction work. But with the sewage pipe cracking, the diversion wall has also eroded. Now the water flow from the nullah and the sewage pipe is cutting into the soil in the bank along the water body.

Former senior deputy mayor Shyam Sundar Sharma had visited the spot after the locals complained of erosion. “The water is 6-8 feet from the buildings. The water flow is eating into the solid under the road. If it is not contained in time, the water flow will reach dangerously close to the foundations of the buildings and risk great loss of property,” he said.

Meanwhile, MC additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh Khaira also visited the spot. “Erosion of soil is expected due to the water flow, but we will contain it within 24 hours,” he assured.