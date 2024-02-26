 Ludhiana: Day after scuffle between two gangs, police nab 5 accused - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Day after scuffle between two gangs, police nab 5 accused

Ludhiana: Day after scuffle between two gangs, police nab 5 accused

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 27, 2024 05:40 AM IST

Police arrest five accused involved in violent scuffle near Samrala Chowk, recover weapons. Gangs extorted money from bus companies, scuffled with sharp-edged weapons.

A day after two gangs indulged in a violent scuffle near Samrala Chowk, the police arrested five accused on Monday. The police also recovered five sharp-edged weapons from their possession, besides a baseball bat and a car.

ACP (central) Akarshi Jain giving details about the arrest of the accused in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ACP (central) Akarshi Jain giving details about the arrest of the accused in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The arrested accused have been identified as Harwinder Singh of Balala village of Samrala, Lovepreet Singh of Ghudani Kalan village, Jasbir Singh of Kila Raipur village, Surinder Singh of Bhamian and Shiva Kumar alias Shiva of Rajiv Gandhi Colony.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP Central) Akarshi Jain said both the gangs used to extort money from various bus companies and also help them get passengers at Samrala Chowk.

Members of Ramna gang and Sunny gang scuffled ad assaulted each other with sharp-edged weapons. A member of one of the gangs also suffered injuries.

The police have booked at least 50 members of both the gangs.

The police have booked Ramandeep Singh alias Ramna of Bowani village and his aides, including Jagjit Singh alias Jagga of Ghudani Kalan village, Harwinder Singh alias Baluana, Lovepreet of Ghudani village, Jasbir Singh of Kila Raipur village, Surinder Singh of Bhamian village, Ranjit Singh of Ghudani Kalan, Raju of Ghudani Kalan, Bhagwant Singh of Ghudani Kalan and Daljit Singh of Gurditpura and around 10-15 unidentified accused of one gang.

Similarly, the accused of the other gang were identified as Sunny of Bharti Colony of Bahadur Ke Road and his aides Karan of EWS Colony, Chanderpal of Bahadur Ke Road, Shiva alias Shubham of Rajiv Gandhi Colony, Harkaran Singh of Samrala and around 20-25 unidentified persons.

A case under sections 307, 160, 323, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at division number 3 police station. Raids are on to nab the remaining accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On