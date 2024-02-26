Ludhiana: Day after scuffle between two gangs, police nab 5 accused

A day after two gangs indulged in a violent scuffle near Samrala Chowk, the police arrested five accused on Monday. The police also recovered five sharp-edged weapons from their possession, besides a baseball bat and a car. ACP (central) Akarshi Jain giving details about the arrest of the accused in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The arrested accused have been identified as Harwinder Singh of Balala village of Samrala, Lovepreet Singh of Ghudani Kalan village, Jasbir Singh of Kila Raipur village, Surinder Singh of Bhamian and Shiva Kumar alias Shiva of Rajiv Gandhi Colony.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP Central) Akarshi Jain said both the gangs used to extort money from various bus companies and also help them get passengers at Samrala Chowk.

Members of Ramna gang and Sunny gang scuffled ad assaulted each other with sharp-edged weapons. A member of one of the gangs also suffered injuries.

The police have booked at least 50 members of both the gangs.

The police have booked Ramandeep Singh alias Ramna of Bowani village and his aides, including Jagjit Singh alias Jagga of Ghudani Kalan village, Harwinder Singh alias Baluana, Lovepreet of Ghudani village, Jasbir Singh of Kila Raipur village, Surinder Singh of Bhamian village, Ranjit Singh of Ghudani Kalan, Raju of Ghudani Kalan, Bhagwant Singh of Ghudani Kalan and Daljit Singh of Gurditpura and around 10-15 unidentified accused of one gang.

Similarly, the accused of the other gang were identified as Sunny of Bharti Colony of Bahadur Ke Road and his aides Karan of EWS Colony, Chanderpal of Bahadur Ke Road, Shiva alias Shubham of Rajiv Gandhi Colony, Harkaran Singh of Samrala and around 20-25 unidentified persons.

A case under sections 307, 160, 323, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at division number 3 police station. Raids are on to nab the remaining accused.