Ludhiana: District school games enter third phase with multi-sport action

The third phase of 69th District School Games for boys and girls (Under-14, 17 and 19 categories) began on Tuesday, where the competitions saw exciting battles in table tennis, boxing, kho-kho, kabaddi and wushu. Players in action during the third phase of 69th district level school games being held in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Manish/HT)

The table tennis contests, hosted at Hindi Putri Pathshala, Khanna, drew participation from all zones. In the Under-14 boys’ category, PAU Zone claimed the top spot, Ludhiana-1 finished second, Khanna third and Sahnewal fourth. The Under-17 girls’ matches saw Sahnewal Zone dominate with first place, followed by PAU, Ludhiana-1 and Khanna. In the Under-19 girls’ category, Ludhiana Zone stood first, PAU second, Khanna third and Sahnewal fourth.

In boxing, hosted at Kishori Lal Jethi School of Eminence, Khanna, the girls put on a spirited show. In the 42 kg category, Sandeep Kaur (Government School, Chakar) bagged first place, Jashanpreet Kaur (Government School, Jarkhar) came second, while Harpreet Kaur (Government School, Khanna) and Sagun (Government School, Rasoolra) shared third. In the 46–48 kg category, Simran (Khanna) took first, Jasmeen Kaur (Chakar) stood second, while Gurleen Kaur (Mehdiana Sahib) and Saloni (Jarkhar) settled for third. In the 48–50 kg category, Simar Kaur (Jain Public School, Khanna) secured first, Sukhmanpreet Kaur (Chakar) finished second, and Tania with Gurleen Kaur (DAV School, Ludhiana) shared third.

The Kho-Kho girls’ matches at SOE Jawahar Nagar, featured over 200 participants from 10 zones in the Under-17 group and eight zones in Under-19. In Under-17, Rara Sahib beat Kila Raipur, Samrala defeated Khanna, Jagraon outplayed Ludhiana-1, Raikot beat PAU, Sahnewal defeated Rara Sahib, and Dakha edged past Samrala. In Under-19, Khanna beat Samrala, PAU blanked Dakha 14-0, Sahnewal overcame Jagraon, and Raikot defeated Ludhiana-1.

The Punjab Style Kabaddi contests kicked off at Shahi Sports College, Chakarodi, where girls’ matches began. In Under-14, the semifinals will see Samrala take on PAU, and Rara Sahib face Kila Raipur. In Under-17, Khanna will clash with Raikot, while Samrala meet PAU. The Under-19 semifinals will feature Khanna vs Raikot and Sahnewal vs Ludhiana-1.

The wushu competition for boys was hosted at Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Dakha, where over 100 students participated. In the Under-19 category, Bharat Singh (Navyug School) clinched first in 45 kg category, followed by Mandeep Singh (Guru Nanak School) and Manish (Government Middle School). In the 48 kg class, Anshuman Kumar (DAV School, Jagraon) took gold, Vishnu Kumar silver, with Sukhjeevan Singh and Piyush Swami sharing bronze. In the 52 kg group, Abhijot Singh (Guru Nanak Public School) bagged first, Harmanpreet Singh (Swami Roop Chand School, Jagraon) second, and Subhash Kumar (Barewal) along with Abdullah Ansari (GMT School) finished third.

In the 56 kg category, Mahekpreet Singh (Khanna Public School) stood first, Devvrat Sharma (Police DAV School) second, Aditya (Jesus Sacred Heart School) third, and Naitik (Swami Roop Chand School) fourth. In the 60 kg class, Raman Kumar (SOE Baddowal) topped the group, followed by Jaswinder Singh (Khanna Public School) and Dhannav Kumar (Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial). In the 65 kg category, Paras (Blossom English School) emerged champion, Siddharth Parashar (Police DAV) took silver, while Manpreet Singh (Guru Nanak International School) and Kharch Uppal (Jesus Sacred Heart School) secured third and fourth.