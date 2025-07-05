Ludhiana: Ensure cleanliness or face action, sanitary inspectors warned

Municipal Corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal has fixed the responsibility of sanitary inspectors to ensure cleanliness on main roads of the city. In an order issued on Friday, the MC has assigned the sanitary inspectors with cleaning the main roads in their areas. They have been directed to ensure the same, and failure to do so would entail action, the civic body warned. The MC has assigned the sanitary inspectors with cleaning the main roads in their areas. (HT Photo)

On Wednesday, the MC commissioner had conducted a meeting with the health branch officials and strict directions were issued to ensure cleanliness across the city. MC joint commissioners, zonal commissioners, corporation sanitation officers, chief sanitary inspectors and sanitary inspectors were present in the meeting.

Dachalwal stated that apart from designating main roads to the sanitary inspectors, steps were also being taken to ensure cleanliness in the internal areas of the city. The senior officials have been directed to monitor the situation in their respective areas. In the coming days, surprise inspections would also be carried out to take stock of the situation at ground level.

Stating that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure cleanliness, Dachalwal also appealed to the residents to support the civic body in keeping the city clean. He appealed to the residents to stop dumping waste in open spaces or vacant plots.