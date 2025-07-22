Ludhiana: ‘Environmental clearance must for all effluent treatment plants’

In a development ahead of Tuesday’s hearing at the National Green Tribunal (NGT), it has been confirmed by the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) that environmental clearance (EC) is mandatory for all common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) in Ludhiana. The ministry said that these plants not only misled the public but also misinformed central authorities to continue operations. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

This major revelation came in the official affidavit filed by the environment ministry in the NGT in response to the petition filed by the Public Action Committee (PAC), which had raised serious concerns over the operation of CETP plants without mandatory approvals.

Interestingly, during earlier hearings, CETP companies had taken a contradictory stand before the tribunal. Initially, they appealed for relief citing pending EC, but later during proceedings, they submitted documents claiming EC was not required for their projects. The PAC, in its reply, clarified that since Ludhiana is already listed among the ‘Most critically polluted cities’ of the country, EC has always been mandatory for all dyeing industry treatment plants.

The green ministry, in its latest affidavit made it clear that these plants not only misled the public but also misinformed central authorities to continue their operations illegally while continuing to pollute the Buddha Nullah.

Adding more weight to the matter, the MoEFCC served show-cause notices to three CETPs operating without EC and valid consents of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) recently. Notices were issued to the 15 MLD CETP at Bahadurke, the 40 MLD CETP at Focal Point, and the 50 MLD CETP at Tajpur Road. The notices pointed out multiple serious violations, including illegal discharges into Buddha Nullah, failure to take consents under environmental laws, and not adhering to stipulated safety and environmental norms.

PAC members stated that the hearing at the NGT is now extremely crucial. “This submission clears all doubts. We are hopeful that Punjab will finally get relief from these illegal and toxic plants. We have also filed three contempt petitions against senior PPCB officials who failed to act despite clear court directions,” said PAC coordinator Col CM Lakhanpal.