Ludhiana:Environmental norm violation: NGT summons MC chief, LIT chairman

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has found the Municipal Corporation (MC) of Ludhiana and the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) guilty of violating its environmental norms. The green tribunal has now summoned the MC commissioner and LIT chairman to appear in person for the next hearing, scheduled for October 23. This decision comes in response to an ongoing petition filed by two activists regarding the improper installation of interlocking tiles in the city.

The NGT pointed out contradictions in the MC’s defense. While the MC claimed that no interlocking tiles were installed within a 1-meter radius around trees, which is a prohibited area, they also admitted that steps are being taken to replace existing tiles with perforated ones. The MC further argued that replacing all interlocking tiles in the city would impose a heavy financial burden.

In their reply, the MC acknowledged that the installation of perforated tiles would require substantial funding and that the matter would be brought before the technical advisory committee for approval.

The NGT, however, noted that the MC’s stance appears contradictory. On the one hand, they claim no prohibited tiles were installed, yet they are actively working to replace them, which implies that the tiles had been placed in restricted areas. The tribunal also observed that interlocking tiles remain on road berms and around trees, violating earlier orders to remove and replace them with perforated tiles. This non-compliance, the NGT said, shows the earlier directives have not been fully followed.

Regarding LIT, the tribunal referred to the organisation’s earlier reply, which claimed that prohibited tiles had been removed. However, the petitioner presented photographic evidence showing that interlocking tiles still exist within LIT’s jurisdiction.

In light of these findings, the NGT ruled that both the MC and LIT have failed to comply with its orders in full. The tribunal emphasised that both entities are guilty of acting against the environmental regulations set by the NGT, and their failure to address the issue properly has led to further violations.

The NGT has now directed the MC commissioner and LIT chairman to appear in person for the next hearing on October 23, where they will be expected to explain their failure to act in accordance with the tribunal’s previous rulings.