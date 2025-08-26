Ludhiana: Experts flag safety risks amid installation of astro turf at PAU

Hockey coaches and experts have raised red flags over the ongoing installation of astro turf at Prithipal Hockey Stadium on the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus, pointing out that the new turf has been laid nearly six inches higher than the surrounding surface. They warn the uneven level could pose serious safety risks to players. The hockey stadium at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

“While running off the turf, players usually have some area before the railing to stop safely. But with the surrounding ground now at a lower level, players could easily sprain their ankles or suffer more serious injuries,” said Tej Deep Singh, organising secretary of Hockey Ludhiana, an affiliate of Punjab Hockey Association.

The issue has also been raised formally with higher authorities. Dronacharya Awardee hockey coach Baldev Singh, in a letter to officials, wrote: “Often during practice or matches, players run with such speed that they stop near the fence outside the ground. Now the level outside is six to seven inches lower, which is very dangerous.”

Apart from safety concerns, experts caution that the height difference could affect drainage during rains. Since the main drain runs along the turf boundary and is higher than the surrounding ground, water from the surface is likely to accumulate around the field instead of flowing into the drain.

Meanwhile, Sukjinder Singh, a hockey coach with the sports department, downplayed the fears. “The three-metre area for players to slow down is included in the turf on all sides. There shouldn’t be any problem,” he said.