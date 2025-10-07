Ludhiana: Five-year-old loses leg in train mishap

A five-year-old kid lost his leg in a train mishap, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Monday. The incident took place around 5.15 am on October 2 and its video has now gone viral on social media. Five-year-old Abash Singh had go to to Meerut with his mother and two siblings. The family was about to board the early morning train which goes to Delhi via Saharanpur and Meerut. The GRP said no action was initiated as there appears to be no foul play. (Photo only for representational purpose)

Inspector Palwinder Singh, in-charge, Ludhiana GRP, said, “The family probably reached the station late. Their train started moving by the time they got to the platform. The mother was carrying heavy luggage, and the kids were also running to get on the train. Abash managed to board the train while his mother and siblings were left behind. So Abash tried alighting the train as it picked up pace. As he was getting off, he fell into the gap between the train and the platform.”

He was rushed to the CMCH here but was later taken to Meerut. Inspector Singh said this left leg had come under the wheels so it had to be amputated. He is reportedly stable now. The GRP said no action was initiated as there appears to be no foul play.