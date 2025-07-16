Ludhiana: Graduate from vet varsity among 5 to get national-level award

A fisheries graduate from College of Fisheries (COF), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Aritra Mukherjee, bagged the Dr TJ Varghese Award for securing fourth rank in All India Ranking for Best Fisheries Graduate of India Examination (2024-25). It was conducted by the Professional Fisheries Graduate Forum. The award was presented to the top five fisheries graduates of India, during the second Indian Fisheries Outlook- 2025 organised at College of Fisheries, Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology, Bhubaneswar from July 12 to 14, 2025. Aritra Mukherjee (HT Photo)

Meera D Ansal, dean COF applauded the achievement of Aritra and informed that this award was conferred at national level through a rigorous evaluation process, involving different phases of examinations and personal interviews. Special classes are arranged for the graduating students of the college for recognition and securing placement in institutes of repute through national level competitive examinations, she added.

JPS Gill, vice-chancellor of the university extended congratulations to the student for his outstanding achievement and bringing laurels to the alma mater.

With an intense passion for advancing in fisheries education, Aritra was among the top merit holders (17th position) in All India Entrance Examination for Admission 2024 in postgraduate/doctorate degree in agriculture and allied sciences, informed Ansal. Presently, he is pursuing his master degree in fish processing technology (MFSc- FPT) with junior research fellowship from Central Institute of Fisheries Education of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in Mumbai, a deemed university for fisheries education in India.