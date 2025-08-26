Ludhiana: In Sabun Bazar, 4-storey cosmetic shop gutted

A four-storey cosmetic shop at Sabun Bazar was completely gutted by fire on Monday. It took around 15 fire engines and around two and a half hours for officials to douse the flames. While it wasn’t immediately clear as to what caused the fire, officials suspect it may have been caused by a short circuit. Fire engines heading towards the shop on fire in Sabun Bazar area in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Ludhiana fire officer Jaswinder Singh said all the floors, barring the ground floor, were totally gutted. “We received a call around 4.15pm and it was only by 6:30 pm that we could completely control the fire. As many as 15 engines were pressed into service. We were able to save the ground floor and a generator on the terrace,” he said.

“It is a matter of investigation as to what led to the fire but we suspect a short circuit,” added the fire officer. Due to the narrow lanes of the market, the fire brigade vehicles had to face a lot of difficulties in getting to the spot.

According to people in the market when smoke came out from the first floor they informed the shopkeeper. By the time the shopkeeper raised the alarm, the fire had engulfed the building. The floors above had storage of nail polish and thinner which added to the intensity of the fire. The shop also had perfumes and other highly inflammable items. The owner is yet to assess the loss.