Ludhiana: Innova crashes into railing while trying to save dog, driver injured

A speeding Toyota Innova crashed into a roadside railing near Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar Chowk on the Southern Bypass early Tuesday after the driver swerved the vehicle to avoid hitting a stray dog, police said. A mangled car after the crash near Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar Chowk in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Manish/HT)

According to officials, the accident occurred around 5.30 am when the vehicle lost control and rammed into the railing, leaving the car mangled. One of the occupants sustained injuries in the mishap and was rushed for medical treatment. His condition was stated to be stable.

Sub-inspector Aditya Sharma, station house officer of Sarabha Nagar police station, said the car was being driven by a friend of the owner at the time of the incident. The owner’s nephew was also travelling in the vehicle. During preliminary questioning, the driver told the police that a stray dog suddenly appeared in front of the car and while attempting to avoid hitting the animal, he lost control of the speeding vehicle.

The police said no other vehicle or pedestrian was involved in the accident. The SHO further informed that the vehicle is owned by a well-known toy trader of the city. Police teams reached the spot soon after receiving information and carried out necessary formalities.

Further action is being taken as per procedure, the police said.