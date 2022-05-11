Ludhiana: Labourer who bludgeoned roommate to death arrested
Police on Tuesday arrested the labourer who had bludgeoned his roommate to death with a griddle at their rented accommodation in Dhandhari.
The accused Huseen Khan, 27, had gone to his rented accommodation to collect his belongings so that he could leave the city. But, before he could escape, the police nabbed him.
He told police that he and the victim, Dilshad, 42, used to consume liquor regularly for the past two years and Dilshad used to verbally abuse him in an inebriated condition.
He said that for the past few days, Dilshad had started abusing his family members as well and he had tried to deter him, but to no avail.
Khan said that when they were drinking on Sunday, Dilshad once again directed profanity towards his family, and he bludgeoned him in a fit of rage. The victim lost his consciousness and started bleeding profusely. The accused then took the victim to the hospital in a three-wheeler and fled after the latter was declared dead.
Huseen has been booked for murder.
-
Ludhiana: Classmates assault 17-year-old with axe
A 17-year-old student of a private school in Dugri was on Tuesday assaulted with an axe by his classmates and their accomplice. Kunal Sachdeva of Janta Enclave, Dugri, who is a hosiery businessman, stated that his son had told him that his four classmates used to bully him. On Tuesday, the boys got into a scuffle, but the matter was resolved after their teacher intervened.
-
Ludhiana: 60 acres of land freed from illegal possession in Sahnewal
The district administration on Tuesday cleared over 60 acres of land of illegal possession at Mand Chaunta village in Sahnewal in the presence of Punjab rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal. Dhaliwal was accompanied by MLAs Hardeep Singh Mundian, Jagtar Singh Dyalpura and Jeevan Singh Sangowal; ADC (rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal, DDPO Sanjeev Kumar and other officials.
-
Hooda meets Yogendra Yadav, Tikait ahead of Congress’ ‘Chintan Shivir’
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday met farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav and heard their proposals before finalising the agenda on agriculture sector at the Congress Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur. Hooda is the convener of the Congress panel on agriculture for the Shivir, which has been asked to draft an agenda for discussion on agriculture sector. Yadav said he raised several points in the interests of farmers before Hooda.
-
Ludhiana: 50-year-old man held for raping 2 daughters
The Model Town police on Monday arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly raping his two daughters – aged 24 and 18. In her complaint, the 48-year-old mother of the victims, who is a resident of Abdullapur, stated that she has five daughters, out of which two are married, one is 18-years-old and other two are minors. He had promised that he will not repeat it and she did not go through with it.
-
ULB minister’s surprise to Panipat MC: 2 staffers terminated for dereliction of duty
Haryana Urban Local Bodies minister Kamal Gupta recommended that the services of two outsourced employees be terminated for dereliction of duty during a surprise visit to the Panipat municipal corporation. The minister noted that the mayor's personal assistant Manpreet was absent, though he had been marked present in the register. The staff said that Manpreet, who is related to the mayor Avneet Kaur had gone to Shimla with her.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics