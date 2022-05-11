Ludhiana: Labourer who bludgeoned roommate to death arrested

Police on Tuesday arrested the labourer who had bludgeoned his roommate to death with a griddle at their rented accommodation in Dhandhari.

The accused Huseen Khan, 27, had gone to his rented accommodation to collect his belongings so that he could leave the city. But, before he could escape, the police nabbed him.

He told police that he and the victim, Dilshad, 42, used to consume liquor regularly for the past two years and Dilshad used to verbally abuse him in an inebriated condition.

He said that for the past few days, Dilshad had started abusing his family members as well and he had tried to deter him, but to no avail.

Khan said that when they were drinking on Sunday, Dilshad once again directed profanity towards his family, and he bludgeoned him in a fit of rage. The victim lost his consciousness and started bleeding profusely. The accused then took the victim to the hospital in a three-wheeler and fled after the latter was declared dead.

Huseen has been booked for murder.