Ludhiana: No respite ahead from cold wave

The city continues to shiver under a blanket of fog and cold wave-like conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which had issued a red alert for the district for cold wave and very dense fog for Thursday, predicted that the conditions would continue for the next four days. (HT Photo)

Both the minimum and maximum temperature remained below normal for the day. The minimum temperature was 5.2 degrees Celsius, 0.4°C below normal. The maximum temperature was 14°C, 3.7°C below normal.

Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail in morning and night hours in parts of Punjab till January 20, according to the IMD’s daily bulletin. It also said that cold wave conditions were likely in the state on January 16-17.

The city has now been under fog cover for over a month. For at least 13 of these days it received zero to near sunshine hours while on the rest of the days the sunshine hours have been below the normal.

The rail traffic continues to be affected by the foggy weather conditions. At least 10 trains via Ludhiana railway station here were cancelled on Thursday. Other trains were also running behind schedule. Some were delayed for up to three hours.