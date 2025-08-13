Punjab nurse found hanging; murdered by co-workers, alleges family

A 32-year-old nurse working in a private hospital in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her rented accommodation in the same area. Kin of the deceased alleged murder. The woman, the eldest of five siblings, is survived by four sisters and a brother. (HT Photo)

The deceased’s brother-in-law has accused the hospital staff of killing her and hanging her body from a ceiling fan to stage it as a suicide. The family claims there were multiple injury marks on her body, including wounds on her face and an attempt to harm her right leg. They also pointed to blood stains found near the spot, saying the evidence contradicted the suicide theory.

Also Read | BJP's Ashok Dinda gets Kolkata Police notice for remarks during RG Kar rape-murder protest

According to her brother-in-law, the woman had been employed at the hospital for the past two-and-a-half years and had been working in the medical field for over a decade. After August 9, they had no contact with her until they were informed about her death.

“We believe she was harassed by the hospital administration. When we asked for CCTV footage from the past three days, we were told the cameras were not working,” he alleged. “Looking at the body, it is clear she suffered injuries before death. She was not someone who would take her own life.”

Also Read | Police constable kills wife 10 days after marriage in UP’s Basti district, held

The woman, the eldest of five siblings, is survived by four sisters and a brother. Her family has demanded a thorough investigation, insisting she was murdered and then hanged.

Inspector Bikramijt Singh, SHO at division number 5 police station, stated that it is a suspected case of suicide. On being asked about the allegations levelled by the kin, the SHO said that the cause of death will be ascertained after a post-mortem examination. No FIR has been registered so far.