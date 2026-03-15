Ludhiana:Over 1 lakh cases settled in National Lok Adalat

More than 1.04 lakh cases were settled during the National Lok Adalat organised across Ludhiana district on Saturday, bringing relief to thousands of litigants and significantly reducing the burden on courts. To facilitate settlements, 53 Lok Adalat benches were constituted at the district level and 12 benches at the sub-divisional level. (HT Photo)

The Lok Adalat was organised by the District Legal Services Authority at the district courts complex in Ludhiana and at sub-divisional courts in Jagraon, Khanna, Samrala and Payal. Held under the directions of the National Legal Services Authority, the Lok Adalat functioned under the chairpersonship of district and sessions judge-cum-DLSA chairperson Harpreet Kaur Randhawa and the supervision of CJM-cum-DLSA secretary Amandeep Singh.

Officials said that 1,04,805 cases were disposed of during the Lok Adalat, with awards worth around ₹86.60 crore passed in favour of the parties.

Meanwhile, Justice Kirti Singh from the Punjab and Haryana high court and inspecting judge for the Ludhiana sessions division, also carried out the annual inspection of the district courts complex. She interacted with judicial officers and issued directions regarding court functioning, urging them to work with dedication and integrity.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain, police commissioner Swapn Sharma, judicial officers and members of the district bar association led by its president Vipin Saggad were also present.

According to DLSA officials, the Lok Adalat took up both pending court cases and pre-litigation disputes, including compoundable criminal cases, cheque bounce cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, motor accident claims, matrimonial disputes, land acquisition matters, money recovery cases and disputes related to electricity and water bills.

To facilitate settlements, 53 Lok Adalat benches were constituted at the district level and 12 benches at the sub-divisional level, all presided over by judicial officers.

Officials said litigants showed strong participation in the initiative, which aims to provide speedy and amicable resolution of disputes. They added that cases settled through Lok Adalat result in the refund of full court fees, making it an effective mechanism for resolving disputes while promoting harmony among the parties involved.