Ludhiana: Police arrest 3 miscreants, recover 5 stolen bikes

The Ludhiana police arrested three men involved in a series of thefts and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession. Accused in the custody of the Jamalpur police in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City-4) Rupinder Singh stated that the Jamalpur police arrested the accused during special checking.

The accused were found to be involved in thefts from factory areas and residential colonies, mainly targeting parked vehicles. The three accused were presented before the court and sent to police remand for further interrogation.

The main accused, identified as Raja Ram, is a repeat offender with at least six previous theft cases registered against him. He has also been declared a proclaimed offender in one of the cases. The other two have been identified as Monu of Bhamian Kalan and Sahil Khan of Gopal Nagar.

During questioning, the accused led the police to five stolen motorcycles. The police believe that further investigation may lead to the recovery of more stolen property and possibly the exposure of a wider theft racket.

Police urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities. “We are committed to cracking down on criminal elements that disturb public safety,” said ADCP Mandeep Singh.