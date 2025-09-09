Ludhiana: Posing as wedding guests, two decamp with gold jewellery

In a shocking incident at a wedding resort on Pakhowal Road, two men, posing as wedding guests, managed to escape with the purse of the groom’s mother, which contained gold jewellery, cash, and mobile phones. The victims, who came from Panipat for the wedding of their son on September 5 when the theft took place. CCTV footage from the resort clearly captured the two suspects mingling around the venue. (HT Photo)

The groom’s family was celebrating the pre-wedding rituals of a young couple when the incident occurred. According to the complaint filed at Lalton police post, the groom’s mother had handed over her purse to a relative, who placed it on a table while getting engaged in watching the pre-wedding video shoot of the bride and groom displayed on a large screen. The atmosphere became engrossed in the shoot, providing the perfect cover for the accused.

CCTV footage from the resort clearly captured the two suspects mingling around the venue, casually walking near the woman’s table. As the video shoot played and everyone’s attention was drawn towards it, the two men took advantage of the situation. One of them snatched the purse from the table and both escaped without raising suspicion.

It was only after the video shoot ended that the relative realised the purse was missing. An alarm was raised immediately, and the family approached the resort management. Despite frisking several people present at the venue, nothing was recovered. A thorough check of the resort’s CCTV recordings later revealed the two men fleeing the scene with the stolen purse.

Head Constable Gurdeep Singh, leading the investigation, confirmed that clear images of the suspects have been obtained from the CCTV footage. “We are actively working to trace the accused and recover the stolen items,” he said.

It is the second such incident reported in the city in the past eight days. On August 31, a wedding reception on Ferozepur Road turned into a nightmare for the hosts when an unidentified thief walked away with bags containing jewellery and cash, exposing glaring lapses in security in the marriage palace.