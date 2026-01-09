Ludhiana: Punjab judokas shine on Day 3 of School Games

Punjab’s boys and girls put up an impressive show in judo on the third day of the 69th National School Games, winning several medals in school-level sports, especially in combat disciplines. Students taking part in the Gatka event during the ongoing 69th national school games at PAU in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

In the under-14 boys’ judo competitions, Gujarat’s Rusan Malek Mohammed won the gold medal in the 45-kg category, while Punjab’s Lavish Thapa secured silver. Bronze medals went to K Prashant Pandey of Vidya Bharati and Bhaskar from Uttar Pradesh. Punjab continued its strong run in the 40-kg category where Yuvraj Thakur clinched gold, followed by Dharmesh Acharya of Rajasthan with silver. Majgul Siddiqbhai of Gujarat and Divesh Kumar of Delhi finished joint bronze medallists.

In the 35-kg category, Punjab’s Mohit Kumar topped the podium with gold, while Vedant from CBSE won silver. Chirag Patel of Delhi and Vicky Malkar of Rajasthan shared the bronze. Another gold for Punjab came in the 30-kg category where Shivam Sharma finished first. Lucky from Delhi won silver, while Sagar from Uttar Pradesh and Aditya from Uttarakhand took bronze medals.

Punjab also celebrated success in Gatka, as the state team won gold in the under-19 girls’ category. Chandigarh finished second with silver, while Madhya Pradesh settled for bronze, according to information shared by officials.

In the under-14 girls’ judo events, Haryana’s Riya claimed gold in the 44-kg category, with Punjab’s Manpreet Kaur winning silver. The bronze medals were won by Bhumista of Assam and Bhavana of Rajasthan. In the above-44 kg category, Punjab’s Seerat Luna stood first, while Deepika Gurjar of Delhi took silver. Ayesha from Jammu and Kashmir and Rathuja from Maharashtra earned bronze medals.

Punjab’s Muskan added another gold in the 27-kg category, while Pari from Haryana won silver. Rakshi of Delhi and Vinod Khanak of Maharashtra finished third. In the 32-kg category, Deepashi Khoiwal of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan won gold, Bhaghya Bangari of Delhi took silver and Kaveri Parmod of Karnataka and Ganesh Spate shared bronze.

With strong performances across categories, Punjab emerged as one of the standout states on day three.