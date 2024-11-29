Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project: Plans afoot to shift pump station

Municipal Corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal conducted a review meeting regarding the Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project at the Zone D office on Friday. During the meeting, officials explored options to change the location of Gaushala intermediate pumping station. MC officials during a review meeting regarding the Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The pumping station could not be constructed as of now due to a pending court case regarding the ownership of the land where it is presently being constructed. MC additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh, chief engineer Ravinder Garg and officials of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB), Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and soil conservation department were present in the meeting.

Dachalwal said the other components of Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project have been completed and only the construction of Gaushala intermediate pumping station is pending due to a pending court case regarding the ownership of the land. Options are also being explored to change its location for expediting the project.