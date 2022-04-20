Ludhiana’s Lakshay Sharma bags bronze at U-19 national badminton tournament
City-based badminton player Lakshay Sharma on Wednesday bagged the bronze medal at the All India Junior U-19 National Ranking Badminton Tournament held in Bangalore.
A Class XII student at Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, Sharma went down in a nail-biting semifinal to fifth seed Darshan Pujari of Maharashtra Seed 24 -26, 21-23 to settle for bronze.
Principal Sister Veena Dsouza and Punjab Badminton Association secretary Rajinder Singh Kalsi congratulated the youngster on his success.
In the first round of the main draw, Sharma beat Pranav Samala of Telangana in straight games 21-15, 21-12.
He scored another straightforward win over Sai Satya Sarvesh Yakala of Pondicherry, an U-15 national silver medalist in 2018, 21-17, 21-11. Facing a tongher test in the quarterfinal against Satwik Reddy K of Telangana, he raised his level to eke out a 21-17, 21-18 and secure a spot in the medal rounds.
A total of 736 players from across India participated in the U-19 singles category of the tournament.
Retired colonel, wife found dead at home with bullet injuries in Pune
PUNE A retired colonel and his wife were found dead, with gunshot wounds on their body, in their house in Mundhwa on Wednesday. While the man is 75 years of age, his wife is 63 years old, according to the police. The couple is survived by two sons and a daughter. A case of accidental death has been recorded at Mundhwa police station.
-
Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest four men for killing labourer, dumping body in drain
PUNE A group of four labourers were arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for killing their colleague and dumping Raju Deenanath Mahato, 36, a resident of Bavdhan and a native of Kolkata's body in a gunny bag after binding his limbs together. The arrests were made by officials of the Hinjewadi police station on Tuesday. The deceased man has been identified as a resident of Bavdhan and, 36, Raju Deenanath Mahato a native of Kolkata, according to the police.
-
Who is Ajay Sood, the newly appointed Principal Scientific Adviser to the PM
Ajay Sood, Honorary professor at the Department of Physics, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru is the new Principal Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister. Sood replaces K. Vijaya Raghavan, who retired recently. Sood is a renowned Indian physicist, researcher and holder of 2 US and 5 Indian patents, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013 for his stellar work in the field of science.
-
Punjab government greenlights new M Com, diploma courses at GCG Ludhiana
The state government has allowed the Government College for Girls to start two new courses including M Com BI (Business Innovation) and post-graduation in Beauty and Wellness for the new session. Officials said the college has sought affiliation from Panjab University, Chandigarh, after getting the government's nod. Principal Suman Lata said the admissions for both degrees will commence in July if PU would approve its affiliation.
-
Baramati GST official booked for allegedly demanding bribe
The superintendent of Central Goods and Service Tax's Baramati unit was booked for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹10,000 from a man. The accused was identified as Pune-2 Commissionerate, superintendent, Central GST, Range 1, Baramati, Kuldeepak Sharma, according to the FIR registered by the anti-corruption bureau. A complaint was lodged by a man identified as Dushant Jadhav who allegedly worked as a labour supply contractor and is a farmer.
