Ludhiana:Sanitation lapses flagged at civil hospital

Patients and attendants at the civil hospital have raised concerns over the poor state of sanitation on the premises, pointing to garbage lying in open areas, a persistent foul smell and inadequately maintained washrooms. Garbage was found scattered across open areas of the hospital premises. (HT Photo)

The concerns come amid the dengue and malaria season, when the hospital is receiving a large number of patients seeking treatment for mosquito-borne illnesses.

Garbage was found scattered across open areas of the hospital premises, with waste accumulating at several spots instead of being cleared regularly.

The foul smell was particularly noticeable in areas frequented by patients and attendants, adding to the discomfort of those visiting the facility for treatment.

The hospital caters to patients suffering from tuberculosis, dengue, cancer and several other illnesses, while considerable footfall is witnessed around the general physician and general medicine sections. The facility receives around 1,000 to 1,500 visitors daily and nearly 35,000 patients a month.

Patients and attendants said poor sanitation was a matter of particular concern during the dengue and malaria season. Accumulated garbage can attract flies and other insects, while stagnant water around unclean areas can provide conditions conducive to mosquito breeding.

“Patients are already suffering from different diseases and come here for treatment. They should be provided with a clean environment but the condition of the hospital is very poor,” said Kamlesh, an attendant.

Raman, a patient, said, “There is a huge rush here every day so the hospital authorities should ensure that garbage is removed regularly and the washrooms are properly cleaned.”

Another attendant, Poonam, said, “We come here for treatment but the surroundings themselves are not clean. The authorities should look into the issue and ensure proper sanitation.”

Poorly maintained washrooms have also added to the concerns of visitors, particularly those who spend considerable time at the hospital while undergoing treatment or accompanying patients. The unclean surroundings and foul smell, they said, made an already difficult hospital visit more uncomfortable.

Civil hospital senior medical officer Dr Akhil Sarin said, “Repairs to the washrooms and deep-cleaning work are underway, along with efforts to improve sanitation across the facility. After two weeks things will change.”