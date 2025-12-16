Ludhiana: Second illegal bundh found in Sutlej River in a month

a Barely a month after authorities detected an illegal earthen bundh inside the Sutlej River at Sidhwan Bet another unauthorised structure—this time stretching nearly 300 metres—has surfaced, once again triggering alarm over the safety of riverbank villages still recovering from recent floods. Officials said the five-foot-wide kuchha bundh, had the potential to alter the natural flow of the Sutlej, posing serious risks during the monsoon. (HT Photo)

The latest illegal bundh was detected in Khurshaidpura village of Sidhwan Bet, around 1,000 metres from the Jagraon–Mehatpur bridge.

Officials said the five-foot-wide kuchha bundh, created by collecting large quantities of sand inside the river, had the potential to alter the natural flow of the Sutlej, posing serious risks during the monsoon.

The discovery comes just months after the river’s sudden rise submerged vast tracts of farmland and damaged several villages along its banks. Against this backdrop, the reappearance of such structures has renewed concerns over unchecked illegal activity within the riverbed.

The Sidhwan Bet police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Section 52(c) of the Punjab Canal and Drainage Act and Section 326(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint by junior engineer-cum-mining inspector Veerinder Singh of the Sidhwan Jal Nikas Sub-Division.

In his statement, the official said the bundh appeared to be freshly constructed by piling sand inside the river with the intention of diverting water flow. He suspects it to be handiwork of illegal sand miners, who often manipulate currents to accumulate sand at extraction points. Such interference, he warned, could alter the river’s course and endanger nearby habitations.

Inspector Heera Singh, SHO of Sidhwan Bet police station, said efforts were underway to identify those responsible. The bundh would be demolished following due procedure to restore the river’s natural flow, he added.

This is the second such incident in the area within a month. On November 15, authorities had detected a 155-metre-long illegal bundh inside the Sutlej near Akkuwal village.

With repeated violations coming to light, residents questioned how such large-scale illegal constructions continue to surface despite heightened vigilance following recent floods.