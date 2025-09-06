Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
Ludhiana: SMO injured in car crash after driver dies behind wheel

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 05:08 am IST

Senior medical officer Dr Harpreet Singh, who was in the back seat, sustained a fractured leg in the accident; the deceased has been identified as Jatinder Sachdeva

The driver of a senior medical officer at the civil hospital here died behind the wheel after falling unconscious on Friday morning, causing their car to crash into another vehicle in Field Ganj.

he driver of a senior medical officer at the civil hospital died behind the wheel after falling unconscious, causing their car to crash into another vehicle. (HT Photo)
Senior medical officer Dr Harpreet Singh, who was in the back seat, sustained a fractured leg in the accident. “I was in the rear seat. He perhaps had a stroke and fell unconscious while driving. I thought that he had fallen asleep and tried to wake him up. Within seconds, the vehicle rammed into a Nexon car running ahead of us,” recalled Dr Singh.

The deceased has been identified as Jatinder Sachdeva, 40.

“He had been my personal driver for eight years. I don’t know what just happened,” the SMO said.

