Ludhiana: Smuggler held with 35 cartons of illicit liquor, illegal weapons

The CIA Staff Khanna police arrested a smuggler and recovered 35 cartons of illicit liquor and a country-made pistol and live cartridges from his possession. The accused, identified as Mandeep Singh alias Mani, a resident of Bagli Kalan village in Samrala, was nabbed during a late-night operation following a tip-off, police said. The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Illegal weapons were also seized from his possession. (HT Photo)

According to superintendent of police (SP) Pawanjit Chaudhary, a police team led by sub-inspector Harpreet Singh was conducting routine vehicle checks at the Beeja–Payal Road T-point near Gobindpura village when they received intelligence that Mandeep Singh, a suspect in liquor smuggling, was heading towards the area in his Mahindra Scorpio vehicle carrying a large quantity of illicit liquor.

Acting swiftly, the team set up a checkpoint and intercepted the vehicle. Upon searching it, police recovered 35 cartons of illicit liquor hidden in the vehicle’s compartments, the SP said.

During interrogation, Mandeep Singh reportedly admitted that he had been involved in the illegal liquor business for several years. He also disclosed a connection with Gurpreet Verma alias Gaggu, a resident of Bramalipur village, who is presently lodged in Central Jail, Ludhiana, in connection with a case of attempt to murder and the Arms Act registered at Doraha police station.

The SP revealed that Mandeep had accompanied Gaggu on April 9 to Chanakoian village to help him seize possession of a disputed piece of land. On the way, they picked up Yadvinder Singh alias Yadu and his accomplices. During the confrontation at the site, Gaggu allegedly used a .32 bore pistol belonging to Mandeep Singh and fired five rounds. After the clash, the group fled, and Mandeep later retrieved the weapon and hid it in his room at his village.

Following his arrest, Mandeep led the police to the location where the illegal .32 bore pistol, along with a magazine and two live cartridges, was recovered.

The SP further added that Mandeep Singh’s arrest could help unravel a wider nexus between liquor smugglers and criminal networks operating across Ludhiana and nearby areas. “The accused has been involved in organised smuggling for a long time. His interrogation is underway and more arrests are likely in the coming days,” he said.