Ludhiana: Still awaiting probe, says brother of CA who drowned in April

The brother of chartered accountant (CA) Namit Sharma, 35, of Model Town, who drowned in Sirhind Canal near Doraha on April 5, has said the family is still awaiting registration of an FIR and a probe. Namit Sharma of Model Town whose car plunged into Sirhind Canal on April 5. (HT photo)

Sumit Sharma of Model Town Extension, brother of Namit, said many officers had been transferred in the past eight months, but the police are yet to register a case. “After their joining, new officers call us to join investigation. We have been made to wait for hours at their office in the name of the investigation,” he said.

“We found that one of the friends of Namit had approached him, requesting him to ask bankers in his contacts to help him in opening saving accounts using documents of labourers. We hope that the police can get some lead if they dig it, but to no avail,” he said.

According to Sumit, his mother had died following an ailment on October 28. He was busy in pursuing the case and insisting the police lodge an FIR and did not find time to take care of his wife, as a result she delivered a premature baby, who died on Tuesday.

Giving details about the case, Sumit said that his brother had left the house for his office at 11.15 am on April 5. He did not attend the calls of his parents, but talked to one of his employees at 12.43 pm and told him that he would reach the office in 30 minutes, but didn’t turn up. At 1.39 pm, he had a conversation with one of his clients and shared an OTP with them, Sumit said.

Sumit also added that at 5.36 pm, he received a call from a man, Jagroop Singh, who informed him that Namit Sharma had drowned near Rampur village in Doraha. They rushed to the spot where the police informed them that Namit was rescued by some onlookers when his car plunged into the canal. He was rushed to hospital but could not survive.

Next day, his car was fished out from the canal. “The windowpane of the left back seat was found broken and shards were found inside the car. Namit has shards injuries under his eye and lips. Froth was oozing out of his mouth and nose. After conducting a postmortem, doctors announced that he died of drowning. His viscera was sent to the forensic laboratory in Kharar for chemical examination,” he said.

“Broken windowpane and shard injuries signal towards a conspiracy. Moreover, he had no schedule of going towards Doraha. His mobile tower location suggested that he was in Doraha from 2.30 am to 5 pm on April 5,” he added.

When contacted, deputy superintendent of police (Payal) Deepak Rai said he has joined recently and he has not much information about the incident. “I will investigate the matter thoroughly and will try to bring it to conclusion,” he added.