Ludhiana: Third arrest made in murder of kabaddi player

The Ludhiana (rural) police have arrested the third suspect from Malerkotla in connection with the murder of 25-year-old kabaddi player Tejpal Singh, who was shot dead in broad daylight near a hospital in Jagraon on October 31. The suspect has been identified as Harjobanpreet Singh alias Kala. Officials said the accused would be produced in court and taken on remand for interrogation to trace the weapon used in the crime and identify other persons involved in the crime. Two accused — Harpreet Singh and Gagandeep Singh — were arrested on November 2. The accused in police custody on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Senior superintendent of police (rural) Ankur Gupta said the arrest was made under the supervision of Harkamal Kaur (SP-D), Jaswinder Singh Dhindsa (DSP, Jagraon) and Jatinder Singh (DSP, investigation, Ludhiana rural). A police team, led by inspector Parminder Singh, station house officer of the Jagraon City police station, and inspector Amritpal Singh, incharge of CIA staff in Jagraon, arrested the accused after a thorough investigation.

According to the police, the case was registered under Sections 103, 190, 191(3) of the BNS and the Arms Act at Jagraon City police station on October 31 on the complaint of Raghvir Singh, father of the deceased, a resident of Giddarwindi village. As per the FIR, Raghvir Singh, his son Tejpal Singh, friends Parlabh Singh of Abupura and Lovedeep Singh of Giddarwindi went to collect cattle feed from Mahavir Oil Mills on Dr Hari Singh Road in Jagraon. At that time, three men — Harpreet Singh alias Honey of Roomi village, Gagandeep Singh alias Gagna of Killi Chahal (Moga) and Harjobanpreet Singh alias Kala of Roomi — intercepted them near Dr Hari Singh Hospital.

An argument and subsequently a scuffle broke out following which Harpreet took out a pistol and fired at Tejpal Singh, hitting him in the chest, the complainant had alleged. Tejpal was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The police had formed multiple teams to nab the accused.