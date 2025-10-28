Ludhiana: Vet varsity interns serve lemonade, shine shoes

After their over-month-long sit-in at the veterinary hospital at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) failed to secure any concessions from the authorities or the government, the Veterinary Students’ Union set up shoe polish, lemonade, and tea stalls outside the hospital gate on Ferozepur Road to express their frustration and protest.

The Union’s primary demand is to increase the internship stipend from ₹15,000 to ₹24,310 per month, in line with stipends offered in neighbouring states. The indefinite strike by members of the Veterinary Students Union entered its 33rd day on Monday.

Kamaldeep Singh from the union said that the move was intended to highlight their financial struggles and the government’s continued inaction.

“In the last 33 days, we have had many assurances from the authorities. We have also met the agriculture minister. But so far, there is no assurance that our demands will be met,” he said.

An official meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday between student representatives, university officials, the finance minister, and students. The protesting students said that they were looking forward to a positive outcome.

Since Sunday, the students have also started a chain hunger strike. Dr Manavpreet Kaur, Dr Nishtha Piplani, Dr Antarpreet Kaur, Dr Garima, Dr Sharandeep Singh, and Dr Gagan continued the chain hunger strike. The students also warned that if their demands remain unfulfilled, they will be forced to begin a fast unto death.

The students expressed disappointment that no minister from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has yet visited the protest site to address their concerns.

The students clarified that the current stipend is jointly funded by the University and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), with no financial contribution from the Punjab government.

Vice-chancellor, Dr JPS Gill said, “We have a meeting with the finance minister tomorrow. We are looking forward to a positive development very soon.”