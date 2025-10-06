Ludhiana: Vicky Nihang altered appearance to dodge arrest, say police

Gurpreet Singh, alias Vicky Nihang, a key accused in the murder of city youth Kartik Baggan on August 23, who was arrested on Saturday evening after an exchange of fire near Sidhwan Beth, had drastically changed his appearance to evade arrest, police said on Sunday. Vicky Nihang was hiding at a relative’s house in Sidhwan Bet, where he was traced through human intelligence. (HT Photo)

According to officials, Vicky Nihang had trimmed his hair and beard and discarding his Nihang-style turban and attire. He was hiding at a relative’s house in Sidhwan Bet, where he was traced through human intelligence.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) reached his hideout, prompting Vicky to open fire. Police retaliated, injuring him in the leg before arresting him. He was taken first to Jagraon Hospital, then shifted to Ludhiana Civil Hospital for treatment.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh of Daresi police station said the accused resides with his parents on Barewal Road. Inspector Hira Singh of Sidhwan Bet added that a case under the Arms Act is already registered in Mohali.

Following the encounter, Sidhwan Bet police lodged a fresh FIR against him under Sections 109, 132, 221 of IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act.