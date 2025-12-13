Ludhiana: Work for development of nation, guv urges youth

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday called upon the youth to emulate the unparalleled courage, unwavering faith and spirit of sacrifice displayed by the four Sahibzadas as the state-level Veer Bal Diwas 2025 was observed by the Child Welfare Council, Punjab, and the District Child Welfare Council in collaboration with the district administration to pay tributes to the supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzadas. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria during an event at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana on Friday. (Manish/HT)

Presiding over the event as chief guest at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, the governor described their martyrdom as the greatest sacrifice in world history and said the ultimate tribute to them would be for today’s generation to adopt these values in their own lives.

“Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh chose to be bricked alive rather than give up their faith. Their sacrifice continues to inspire the generations to make the ultimate sacrifice, whenever required, for the nation, religion and society,” the governor stated. He also highlighted the martyrdom of the Ninth Sikh Master, Guru Teg Bahadur, and his devoted disciples Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dayala, stating that their supreme sacrifice delivered an eternal message of truth, justice and righteousness to humanity.

He urged the youth to contribute wholeheartedly to nation-building. He also asked them to support the war against drugs.

During the programme, the governor felicitated 30 winners of a painting competition. Later, the students who excelled in skits, shabad gayan, declamation and poster-making contests were also honoured. He also launched the official website of the Ludhiana District Red Cross Society.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain, school principal and others were present.