Ludhiana: Youth flaunts weapons on social media, booked

Flaunting firearms on social media has landed a Ludhiana youth in trouble, with the PAU police on Tuesday registering an FIR against him for openly posing with weapons online, despite a ban on such acts. Police officials said intensified monitoring of social media platforms would continue to ensure compliance with the ban. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Vishu, who was operating social media profiles under the name “Vishu Ludhiana”. His posts, in which he was seen posing with weapons, caught the attention of the police cyber support cell during routine surveillance of social networking platforms.

Inspector Vijay Kumar, station house officer of the PAU police station, said the cyber support cell regularly monitors social media to curb unlawful activities. “During scanning, objectionable posts surfaced in which the accused was seen flaunting weapons. The cell immediately alerted the local police, following which an FIR was registered,” he said.

Based on the findings, the police booked Vishu under Sections 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 27 of the Arms Act and 67 of the Information Technology Act. The SHO said raids were being conducted to arrest the accused at the earliest.

Inspector Vijay Kumar reiterated that the Punjab government has already imposed a ban on displaying weapons on social media platforms. “Despite repeated warnings, some individuals continue to violate the orders. Such acts will invite strict legal action,” he warned.

The SHO further said that the commissioner of police, Ludhiana, has also banned songs glorifying weapons at public functions. Carrying weapons at marriage palaces, religious gatherings and other public events has also been prohibited to prevent law and order issues.

Police officials said intensified monitoring of social media platforms would continue to ensure compliance with the ban and to deter others from indulging in similar acts.