Lured to party, Ludhiana man drinks excessively, dies

Police booked a contractor and his two aides after a labourer died after they allegedly lured him to a party and forced him to drink excessively at . The accused left him by the roadside he lost consciousness. The victim was a labourer from Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, Ludhiana. (HT File Photo)

The victim had been identified as Raj Kumar, 45, a labourer from Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, Giaspura. Following the statements of his wife, Princi Kumari, a case was registered against Vinay Kumar and aides Manu Kumar of Samrat Colony of Giaspura and Mukesh.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The complainant said Raj used to work with Vinay till October 2023. Vinay visited their house with his aides in his car asked the victim to accompany them to party. She said her husband, a teetotaller, was forced him to consume alcohol. When he lost his consciousness, the accused left him by the roadside in Indra Park, Sua road of Giaspura.

Passers-by noticed him and rushed him to hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Assistant sub-inspector Dharminder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the contractor had shared an enmity with the deceased. He deliberately made the victim drink excessive liquor with an intention to harm him. The accused were booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.