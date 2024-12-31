Lying shut for years: Chandigarh MC invites pvt firms to run community centre gyms

In a bid to generate revenue, the cash-strapped Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has invited private firms to develop, operate and maintain gyms at various community centres located across the city. The city has around 50 community centres, with gyms operational in about half of them. (HT file)

MC has called expression of interest and sought business proposals from individuals, firms, companies/ joint ventures for the development, operation, and maintenance of the gyms. The civic body asked the firms to submit detailed proposals by January 13. The corporation has clarified that it reserves the right to annul the business proposal process at any stage without assigning reasons.

The city has around 50 community centres, with gyms operational in about half of them. However, many of these gyms have remained shut for the past three to five years, leading to neglect and poor maintenance of equipment. Officials from the engineering wing estimate that the corporation spent around ₹10 lakh on each of the smaller gyms and ₹20-25 lakh each on the larger ones.

Facilities closed due to unpaid trainer fees

Despite an investment of lakhs, the lack of a policy for appointing gym trainers or managing these facilities has resulted in closures shortly after their inauguration. Gyms at community centres in Sector 22, Sector 49, and the Sector-38 Mahila Bhavan are among those that briefly opened before shutting down due to non-payment of trainers’ fees.

The civic body’s severe financial crisis has exacerbated the situation. Officials pointed out that fees are not being charged for over half the events held at community centres, further straining the corporation’s resources. Additionally, a comprehensive policy for operating and maintaining community centres, including the revision of booking charges, has got delayed for a year now.

Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi said, “Even we want the gyms to get useful for city residents as they never got operational properly for the public. But, private firms must ensure that the rates for gym memberships are less that the market rates and in a bid to commercialise things, the working of community centres should not be sacrificed.”

MC commissioner Amit Kumar said, “A detailed policy on community centres will be brought for discussion and approvals in the upcoming General House meeting. Meanwhile, we have invited business proposals to run gyms, and in some cases community centres too, so that we can choose the best revenue generation model for MC.”