Machhiwara sisters wake up to a pleasant surprise: A date with Ludhiana DC

Two sisters from Machhiwara on Saturday were in a for a pleasant surprise as they were brought to the deputy commissioner’s office in a government vehicle for a date with DC Sakshi Sawhney. DC Sakshi Sawhney with Gurleen, 10, (L) and Komaldeep, 7, in the deputy commissioner’s office in Ludhiana on Saturday (HT Photo)

The duo, 10-year-old Gurleen Kaur and 7-year-old Komaldeep Kaur, were the first to be a part of the district administration’s “I-ASPIRE” a leadership initiative, which is aimed at motivating and inspiring school students to pursue their dreams.

It was just a few days ago that the two sisters had met Sawhney and shared their dreams with her. It was when the official decided to motivate and guide the youngsters.

Gurleen, a student of Class 5, aspired to serve in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Komaldeep, who is in Class 3, has set her sights on becoming a teacher.

The sisters had a discussion with the DC about her everyday routine and work. Gurleen also shared her dream of becoming an IAS officer with the DC. Sawhney assured support to the sisters and their families.

In a heartfelt moment, the DC offered her chair to both the sisters. The girls were later given appreciation certificates.

Sawhney said the initiative was aimed at bridging the gap between aspirations and reality by providing students with first-hand exposure to their desired career paths.

She added that under the initiative, students will be asked about their career ambitions and based on their choice, they will be grouped for visits to relevant professionals’ offices, including IAS, Indian Police Service (IPS), Punjab Civil Service (PCS), Punjab Public Service (PPS), doctors and scientists, among others.

Any child interested in being a part of this initiative can send an email to dbeeludhiana@gmail.com or call 7740001682 between 9 am and 5 pm on any working day.