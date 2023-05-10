Chandigarh: Auto pick-and-drop points, pedestrian safety in focus at DRSC meet

The decision to earmark pick-and-drop points for auto-rickshaws on the Madhya Marg on a pilot basis was announced during a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) on Tuesday. Officials during a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT File Photo)

The meeting chaired by the UT deputy commissioner was held to discuss road safety related issues in the city, and attended by SSP (Traffic and Security) Manisha Chaudhary and UT representatives.

A traffic police press release read, “The focus of the meeting remained on the designing, quality and visibility of the table tops constructed at Sector 46/47/48/49 Chowk, 44/45/50/51 Chowk, 42/43-52/53 Chowk and Sector 25/38 Light Point which are not as per IRC code.”

The meeting also saw steps to improve existing mid-block pedestrian crossings being discussed. Physical segregation of cycle tracks marked on main carriageway roads and providing separate cycle track on road berm area on Uttar Marg and on Dakshin Marg from TPT light point up to the Fun Republic light point and on Purv Marg from TPT Light up to Tribune Chowk in the area adjoining the mango garden were also taken up.

For pedestrian safety, it was decided to introduce strict action opening of gates at the residences closed to the cycle tracks and installation of iron grills at the broken or missing locations on major road carriageways to avoid criss-crossing of road by pedestrians.

The provision for extreme left lane for buses, trucks, taxis and commercial vehicles on the city roads using proper road marking and traffic signages was also taken up.

To streamline lane driving, provision of arrow markings on road lanes approaching the roundabout were proposed.

The departments concerned were directed to implement the decisions taken within the stipulated time period on priority basis for the safety of road users.