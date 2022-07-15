Mahatma’s statue sprayed with pro-Khalistan graffiti in Toronto
Toronto: India on Wednesday expressed its outrage to the Canadian government after a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised in Toronto.
The desecration of the statue, located at the Vishnu Mandir in Richmond Hill in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA, left congregants in a state of shock and the Indo-Canadian community irate.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday. The 20-foot-tall bronze statue is situated in the Peace Park at the temple. “We never had problems like this before. Peace has been pierced and destroyed,” Robin Doobay, a member of the temple executive told the Hindustan Times.
The statue was sprayed with pro-Khalistan graffiti along with abusive terms aimed at Gandhi.
A video of the incident, apparently taken during the night when it was vandalised, was shared on social media, including with this correspondent, by some Pakistan-origin handles.
Reacting to the episode, the Indian high commission in Ottawa tweeted, “We are deeply anguished by this hate crime that seeks to terrorize the Indian community. It has led to increased concern and insecurity in the Indian community here. We have approached the Canadian government to investigate and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly.”
India’s Consulate in Toronto said, “This criminal, hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada. We are in contact with Canadian authorities to investigate this hate crime.”
India issued a formal diplomatic communiqué, note verbale, on Wednesday afternoon to Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign minister, seeking urgent police investigation and action to arrest those responsible for the vandalisation. The message stressed the incident had caused “a sense of panic and insecurity” within the Indo-Canadian community.
“We have sent a strong note to Canadian Federal Government,” said a senior Indian official. “Consulate has taken up with Ontario Government and we are encouraging local community to file charges. This is a hate crime that glorifies terrorism.”
Outraged by the desecration, the National Alliance of Indo-Canadians condemned the vandalism and said, “It must be denounced by all right thinking Canadians.”
While pro-Khalistan slogans were sprayed on the statue, an Indian official told HT this may have been a ploy to divide Hindus and Sikhs in Canada. The official added that they informed Ottawa “in no uncertain terms” that law enforcement has to identify and book the culprits so the truth of the matter emerges at the earliest.
This is not the first time a statue of Mahatma Gandhi has been targeted in North America. In February this year, such a statue was decapitated in New York, while in January 2021, another was vandalised in Davis, California.
-
Fatehgarh Sahib: ₹8.9-lakh robbery case cracked, 3 held
Fatehgarh Sahib : The district police have solved the ₹8.9 lakh robbery with the arrest of three persons. The accused have been identified as Jagmel Singh, 30 of Akot village, Bikramjeet Singh, 26, of Asmanpur village and Amreek Singh, 28, of Behal village in Patiala district. They also fired a gunshot at a scrap dealer, Parminder Singh of Sirhind when he resisted, DIG, Rupnagar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said. He said accused Amreek Singh had knowledge about the cash dealings of the scrap dealer.
-
Mercury drops as rain lashes Punjab, Haryana
Chandigarh: The maximum temperatures registered a drop at several places in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday after rains lashed the two states and their common capital Chandigarh. Chandigarh received heavy rain in the evening, according to the meteorological department here. Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak and Yamunanagar in Haryana and Amritsar, Patiala, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Kapurthala in Punjab received showers during the day, it said. Chandigarh's maximum temperature settled at 33.8 degrees Celsius.
-
Paddy season: Punjab govt temporarily suspends takeover of illegally occupied ‘shamlat’ land
Chandigarh : The Punjab rural development and panchayats department has temporarily suspended drive to evict illegally occupied “shamlat” (village common land) owing to paddy sown over most the land listed for the takeover. Since the Aam Aadmi Party government took over the reins, the department has taken possession of at least 5,700 acres of common village land, and 10,000 acres are yet to be evicted, said an official.
-
Solapur’s global teacher prize winner off on fulbright fellowship to upskill
A primary school teacher from Solapur, 34, Ranjitsinh Disale, made headlines in 2020 when he received the UK-based Varkey Foundation's Global Teacher Prize, which comes with an award of $1 million. Then he made news again, when he decided to share 50% of the prize money with the nine other finalists. From August to December, he will focus on researching the goal of peace through education. War is causing an education crisis, he says.
-
Corruption case: Gilzian’s nephew sent to police custody till July 17
A Mohali court on Thursday sent nephew of former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian, Daljit Singh Gilzian, to police custody till July 17, a day after he was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau for allegedly acting as a middleman to collect bribes and kickbacks on behalf of his uncle, who is facing corruption charges. Daljit was arrested from his residence in Sector 37, Chandigarh on Wednesday.
