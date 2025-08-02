Majithia’s bail plea: Court reserves order for August 4

The local court on Friday reserved the order on the bail application filed by Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, arrested in a disproportionate assets case, for August 4. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia

This is the fourth time that the court has reserved its verdict. The court is also scheduled to hear Majithia’s petition for a change of jail barracks on August 2. Presently in judicial custody, the SAD leader is currently lodged in Nabha jail and will be produced before the court via video conferencing.

The bail hearing on Friday lasted from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm, during which arguments were presented by lawyers from both sides. After hearing the submissions, the court reserved its order and fixed August 4 as the next date of hearing.

Majithia’s counsel, advocate Arshdeep Kaler, who also serves as the legal advisor to the SAD, said that a petition seeking live streaming of the case has been filed.

“The state has failed to substantiate its claims against Majithia,” he said.