Majithia’s former PA is AAP’s halqa in-charge at his home turf

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia’s former personal assistant Talbir Singh Gill as halqa in-charge of his home turf Majitha, currently represented by his wife, Ganieve Kaur, in the assembly Talbir Singh Gill

The right-hand man of Majithia, a three-time MLA from Majitha, Gill had contested the assembly elections as a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) nominee from Amritsar South unsuccessfully in 2017 and 2022. He was halqa in-charge of Amritsar South before joining the AAP in May 2024.

In another development, days after suspending its Amritsar North MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh for five years, AAP also appointed Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) chairman and former Amritsar mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu as halqa in-charge of Amritsar North, serving another jolt to Kunwar Vijay.

In 2012, Rintu had unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections on a Congress ticket against BJP’s Anil Joshi. In the subsequent assembly elections, Rintu was denied a ticket. The Congress, however, compensated him by making him the Amritsar mayor in 2018. After the AAP came to power in the state, he switched sides.