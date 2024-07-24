 Major reshuffle in Chandigarh police, over 2700 personnel transferred - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Major reshuffle in Chandigarh police, over 2700 personnel transferred

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 24, 2024 08:46 AM IST

Chandigarh Police transfers 2,763 personnel, including SI, ASI, HC, and C, to enhance efficiency. PEB approved reshuffle to address administrative needs.

In a major shake up, the Chandigarh Police administration on Tuesday announced the transfer of 2,763 police personnel, including sub-inspectors (SI), assistant sub-Inspectors (ASI), head constables (HC), and constables (C).

This reshuffle, approved by the Police Establishment Board (PEB), aims to enhance efficiency and effectiveness of the police force. (HT file photo)
This reshuffle, approved by the Police Establishment Board (PEB), aims to enhance efficiency and effectiveness of the police force. (HT file photo)

This reshuffle, approved by the Police Establishment Board (PEB), aims to enhance efficiency and effectiveness of the police force.

Currently, there are over 6000 personnel in the Chandigarh Police. As per sources, the director-general of police had ordered to prepare a list of those personnel who have been deputed at a station for more than three years.

The PEB, which oversees the administration and functioning of the police force, sanctioned the transfers to address administrative and operational requirements in different departments. The transferred personnel are expected to take up their new positions with immediate effect.

The transfer orders were issued by superintendent of police, PEB, Ketan Bansal.

Earlier, the PEB had also approved the transfer of 14 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) across various departments in the city to ensure that the police force is adequately staffed and strategically positioned to meet the city’s law enforcement needs.

The police administration had also transferred 21 station house officers (SHOs) and inspectors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Major reshuffle in Chandigarh police, over 2700 personnel transferred
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On