Major reshuffle in Chandigarh police, over 2700 personnel transferred

In a major shake up, the Chandigarh Police administration on Tuesday announced the transfer of 2,763 police personnel, including sub-inspectors (SI), assistant sub-Inspectors (ASI), head constables (HC), and constables (C). This reshuffle, approved by the Police Establishment Board (PEB), aims to enhance efficiency and effectiveness of the police force. (HT file photo)

Currently, there are over 6000 personnel in the Chandigarh Police. As per sources, the director-general of police had ordered to prepare a list of those personnel who have been deputed at a station for more than three years.

The PEB, which oversees the administration and functioning of the police force, sanctioned the transfers to address administrative and operational requirements in different departments. The transferred personnel are expected to take up their new positions with immediate effect.

The transfer orders were issued by superintendent of police, PEB, Ketan Bansal.

Earlier, the PEB had also approved the transfer of 14 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) across various departments in the city to ensure that the police force is adequately staffed and strategically positioned to meet the city’s law enforcement needs.

The police administration had also transferred 21 station house officers (SHOs) and inspectors.