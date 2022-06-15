Make dedicated efforts for party’s victory: Jai Ram to party workers
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur urged party functionaries to put in dedicated efforts to ensure Mission Repeat was a success, and the party was re-elected in the upcoming assembly elections for the sake of the state’s development.
Calling Bharatiya Janata Party, the party of the common man, he said, “It is only in BJP that a common worker rise to the topmost position, while all other political outfits are headed by families. In BJP, JP Nadda, a son of the soil, is heading the largest political party of the world. A government does not make an organisation, rather it is the organisation that makes a government.”
The chief minister, who was addressing a Tridev Sammelan at Jawahar Park, Sundernagar, urged party functionaries to work with greater commitment and dedication to ensure ‘Mission Repeat’ in the state, so that the pace of development is uninterrupted.
He dedicated a ₹23 crore drinking water supply scheme for Sundernagar. The CM thanked Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for always being considerate towards the developmental demands of the hill state.
“Around ₹1,300 crore is being spent every year for providing social security pensions for the needy as compared to ₹400 crore being spent during Congress’ tenure. Around 20,000 families with chronically ill patients are being provided ₹3,000 per month under the Sahara Yojana,” he said.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics