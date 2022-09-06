Make some room for ’shrooms
Author Katherine Mansfield once said, “September is different from all other months
Author Katherine Mansfield once said, “September is different from all other months. It is more magical. I feel the strange chemical change in the earth which produces mushrooms is the cause, too, of the extra life in the air – a resilience, a sparkle.”
And truly, mushrooms are magical. They don’t just taste good but are also rich in vitamin D, potassium, fibre, copper and selenium. So, we bring you some quick recipes to try out for enjoying the goodness of this superfood:
Mushroom Tikka
INGREDIENTS
10-12 button mushrooms, oil for greasing, ½ cup hung curd, 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste, 2 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder, 1 tsp garam masala, ½ tsp kasuri methi, salt to taste, ½ tbsp lemon juice, 1 tbsp mustard oil
METHOD
Mix the hung curd, ginger-garlic paste, chilli powder, garam masala, kasuri methi, salt, lemon juice and mustard oil in a bowl.
Add mushrooms and set aside to marinate for 30 minutes.
Thread the marinated mushrooms onto skewers and transfer them onto a greased tray.
Put the tray in preheated oven and bake for 10 mins and serve hot.
By Mandeep Singh, of Punjab Da Dhabba
Mushroom Bruschetta
INGREDIENTS
1 tbsp olive oil, 200gm shiitake mushrooms, 100gm portobello mushrooms, 100gm button mushrooms, 1 chopped garlic clove, 1 tsp butter, 1 tbsp cider vinegar, 4 slices sourdough, 1 garlic clove
METHOD
Heat olive oil in a large pan. Add all mushrooms.
Add 1 chopped garlic clove and cook for 4 minutes, until brown.
Add 1 tsp butter, 1 tbsp cider vinegar and season.
Toast 4 slices of sourdough. Rub each piece with garlic and top with a spoonful of mushrooms and serve.
By Amar Ahuja, of Little Italy
Mushroom Samosa
INGREDIENTS
For dough: 1 cup wheat flour, salt, 2 tsp carom seed, 2 tsp oil, water; For stuffing: 1 onion, 1 cup mushroom, ½ cup cabbage, 1 tsp coriander leaves, 4 garlic cloves, chopped ginger; 4 tsp ghee, salt, ½ tsp red chilli powder, 1 tsp garam masala, oil for frying
METHOD
Prepare dough using wheat, salt, carom seeds, water and oil.
Chop the mushroom, ginger, garlic and onion.
Heat ghee in a pan and temper the ginger-garlic. Add onions and sauté for 2 mins. Add salt, red chilli powder and garam masala.
Add chopped mushroom and cook for 2 mins. Add cabbage and coriander leaves and mix well.
Take a small ball from the dough, roll it and divide it into two. Take half portion and roll it into a cone.
Stuff the mushroom masala, close it and deep fry.
By Namrata Mehra, food blogger
Mushroom Pasta
INGREDIENTS
225gm pasta, 280gm mushrooms of choice, 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, 2 tbsp butter, 1 minced garlic clove, 2 tsp thyme, 1 tbsp grated lemon zest, ¼ cup shredded parmesan cheese, juice of half a lemon, salt and ground black pepper
METHOD
Slice the mushrooms. Boil in a large pot of water. Add ½ tbsp salt and the pasta. Reserve ½ cup pasta water.
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat and add the mushrooms. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes on each side.
Add butter, garlic, thyme, lemon zest, and ¼ tsp salt. Cook until the garlic is fragrant and the butter is absorbed.
Turn the heat to low and add the drained pasta, ¼ cup parmesan, and ¼ cup reserved pasta water and toss well.
Season with salt and pepper. Stir in the lemon juice and serve hot.
By Kanika Sharma, of The Pizza Joint
-
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
-
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
-
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
-
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
-
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics