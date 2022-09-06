Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Make some room for ’shrooms

Make some room for ’shrooms

Published on Sep 06, 2022

Author Katherine Mansfield once said, “September is different from all other months

Mushrooms don’t just taste good but are also rich in vitamin D, potassium, fibre, copper and selenium (HT Photos)
Author Katherine Mansfield once said, “September is different from all other months. It is more magical. I feel the strange chemical change in the earth which produces mushrooms is the cause, too, of the extra life in the air – a resilience, a sparkle.”

And truly, mushrooms are magical. They don’t just taste good but are also rich in vitamin D, potassium, fibre, copper and selenium. So, we bring you some quick recipes to try out for enjoying the goodness of this superfood:

Mushroom Tikka

INGREDIENTS

10-12 button mushrooms, oil for greasing, ½ cup hung curd, 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste, 2 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder, 1 tsp garam masala, ½ tsp kasuri methi, salt to taste, ½ tbsp lemon juice, 1 tbsp mustard oil

METHOD

Mix the hung curd, ginger-garlic paste, chilli powder, garam masala, kasuri methi, salt, lemon juice and mustard oil in a bowl.

Add mushrooms and set aside to marinate for 30 minutes.

Thread the marinated mushrooms onto skewers and transfer them onto a greased tray.

Put the tray in preheated oven and bake for 10 mins and serve hot.

By Mandeep Singh, of Punjab Da Dhabba

Mushroom Bruschetta

INGREDIENTS

1 tbsp olive oil, 200gm shiitake mushrooms, 100gm portobello mushrooms, 100gm button mushrooms, 1 chopped garlic clove, 1 tsp butter, 1 tbsp cider vinegar, 4 slices sourdough, 1 garlic clove

METHOD

Heat olive oil in a large pan. Add all mushrooms.

Add 1 chopped garlic clove and cook for 4 minutes, until brown.

Add 1 tsp butter, 1 tbsp cider vinegar and season.

Toast 4 slices of sourdough. Rub each piece with garlic and top with a spoonful of mushrooms and serve.

By Amar Ahuja, of Little Italy

Mushroom Samosa

INGREDIENTS

For dough: 1 cup wheat flour, salt, 2 tsp carom seed, 2 tsp oil, water; For stuffing: 1 onion, 1 cup mushroom, ½ cup cabbage, 1 tsp coriander leaves, 4 garlic cloves, chopped ginger; 4 tsp ghee, salt, ½ tsp red chilli powder, 1 tsp garam masala, oil for frying

METHOD

Prepare dough using wheat, salt, carom seeds, water and oil.

Chop the mushroom, ginger, garlic and onion.

Heat ghee in a pan and temper the ginger-garlic. Add onions and sauté for 2 mins. Add salt, red chilli powder and garam masala.

Add chopped mushroom and cook for 2 mins. Add cabbage and coriander leaves and mix well.

Take a small ball from the dough, roll it and divide it into two. Take half portion and roll it into a cone.

Stuff the mushroom masala, close it and deep fry.

By Namrata Mehra, food blogger

Mushroom Pasta

INGREDIENTS

225gm pasta, 280gm mushrooms of choice, 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, 2 tbsp butter, 1 minced garlic clove, 2 tsp thyme, 1 tbsp grated lemon zest, ¼ cup shredded parmesan cheese, juice of half a lemon, salt and ground black pepper

METHOD

Slice the mushrooms. Boil in a large pot of water. Add ½ tbsp salt and the pasta. Reserve ½ cup pasta water.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat and add the mushrooms. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes on each side.

Add butter, garlic, thyme, lemon zest, and ¼ tsp salt. Cook until the garlic is fragrant and the butter is absorbed.

Turn the heat to low and add the drained pasta, ¼ cup parmesan, and ¼ cup reserved pasta water and toss well.

Season with salt and pepper. Stir in the lemon juice and serve hot.

By Kanika Sharma, of The Pizza Joint

