Grocer, employee assaulted over 5 in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 04, 2023 11:45 PM IST

The Jamalpur police lodged an FIR against the accused, Sunil Kumar, and his four unidentified aides. The complainant, Rajesh Kumar of Sahabana Road, said that the accused had to pay ₹335 to him against the grocery he had bought from him

A man along with his four aides allegedly assaulted a grocer and his employee over 5 in Ludhiana district. The grocer alleged that the accused stole cash from his cash box also.

The accused only returned <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>330 to him and started abusing him when he asked about the remaining <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5. (iStock)
On Thursday, the accused only returned 330 to him and started abusing him when he asked about the remaining 5.

The accused later came with his aides and assaulted him and his employee.

ASI Balbir Singh said that an FIR under sections 380, 323, 324, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

