Ludhiana: Man enters gurdwara without head gear, held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 05, 2023 10:44 PM IST

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, East) Gurdev Singh said that they received information from the employees and locals at the gurdwara that a man has entered the gurdwara at around 6.30 am without covering his head

The Division number 7 police arrested a man for allegedly hurting religious sentiments after he entered a gurdwara in Indira Colony without covering his head on Saturday morning.

The accused has been identified as Parveen of EWS colony. (iStock)

The accused has been identified as Parveen of EWS colony.

The ACP said that the man entered towards the place reserved for women and his gestures were suspicious. The gurdwara employees nabbed him and took him outside.

The ACP said that a case under section 295 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

