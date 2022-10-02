Man arrested for rape, extortion in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a south Kashmir resident Nadeem Nadu, working with a local news agency, on rape and extortion charges, police officials said on Saturday. The news agency has suspended Nadu.

The officials said that the police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the crime.

“Journalist Nadeem Ahmed Ganie alias Nadeem Nadu, a resident of New Qazi Bagh, Anantnag arrested for rape, blackmailing and extortion. Case under FIR no 50/22 under section 376, 384,506 of IPC registered in women police station Srinagar. A SIT constituted in view of the heinous nature of crime,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet.

Srinagar police also issued a statement calling Nadu a ‘self-proclaimed journalist’.

“On 30th September 2022, Srinagar police arrested a self-proclaimed journalist Nadeem Ahmed Ganie alias Nadeem Nadu in a rape case. On a complaint received from a girl (name withheld) that the accused lured her through his WhatsApp group made for people seeking help, forced her into a sexual relationship with himself after fraudulently sedating her,” the statement said.

Police said that the victim also alleged that the accused took her objectionable pictures after sedating her and used these to blackmail her into forced sexual intercourse many times.

“ The accused also took her gold ornaments in the course of blackmailing her. The lady was a student in an institution in central Kashmir at the time of the occurrence of this crime. A case under FIR no 50/22 in sections 376,384,506 of IPC has been registered in Women PS Srinagar,” the police said.

The police said that investigation was undergoing in the case to unearth more facts and some more allegations made by the victim in this case.

“Keeping in view the heinous nature of the crime, an SIT has been constituted headed by DSP Owais Wani and also comprising DSP Sleet Shah, JKPS, SHO women police station Khalida Parveen, and ASI Mohd Yousuf Shah as members,” the police said.

The news agency GNS, for which Nadu was working from Anantnag, said that the organization has suspended him.

“Our organization would also like to put on record that we or any of our associates do not support, condone or justify any crime or any criminal act or any such behaviour which is illegal or immoral, in particular against women,” its editor said in a statement.

“As a cautionary word, it is also explicitly stated to our affiliates/ associates/ members that the organisation shall not tolerate and be accountable for anything done by any member which brings the organisation into disrepute,” the statement said.