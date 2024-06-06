 Man arrested for running flesh trade from Burail hotel - Hindustan Times
Man arrested for running flesh trade from Burail hotel

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 06, 2024 09:12 AM IST

Acting on a tip-off regarding illegal activities being conducted at the hotel, police deployed a decoy customer to establish contact with the hotel owner. Once a deal was struck, cops raided the hotel premises

Police on Tuesday arrested a man for running a flesh trade operation at Hotel Maharaja in Burail.

The accused will be presented before the court for obtaining judicial custody. (iStock)
The accused will be presented before the court for obtaining judicial custody. (iStock)

Acting on a tip-off regarding illegal activities being conducted at the hotel, police deployed a decoy customer to establish contact with the hotel owner. Once a deal was struck, cops raided the hotel premises.

The raid resulted in the arrest of Banarsi Parsad, 55, and the rescue of three women who were allegedly forced into prostitution against their will. These women were provided with shelter at Nari Niketan, a women’s rehabilitation center in Sector-26, after a court approval.

An investigation in the case is ongoing and police are gathering evidence to strengthen their case against the prime acccused Parsad. He will be presented before the court for obtaining judicial custody.

