Man attempts rape on daughter in Ludhiana, nabbed

Police have arrested a jobless man for trying to rape his 16-year-old daughter at Gobindgarh village in Raikot.

Though the incident took place on July 13, the girl did not reveal the matter to anyone. After she confided in her mother on Thursday, the police were sounded and the accused was arrested.

According to the girl, her father had returned from Dubai nine months ago. Following his return, he had met with an accident and fractured his leg. Since then he had not picked up a job and used to stay home, while her mother made ends meet by working as a labourer.

On July 13, her father asked her to help him administer eye drops to a cow. Thereafter, she went to the store to bring fodder for the cattle. There, she alleged, her father followed her and tried to rape her.

He let her go when she resisted, but threatened her to stay mum.

Over three weeks after the incident, she revealed the attack to her mother, who took her to the police station to lodge a complaint.

Sub-inspector Ramandeep Kaur, the investigating officer in the case, said taking note of the complaint, they lodged an FIR under Sections 376 (rape) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. They arrested the accused immediately after lodging the FIR.