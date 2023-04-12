Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala man booked for trying to strangle newborn daughter

Ambala man booked for trying to strangle newborn daughter

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Apr 12, 2023 03:44 AM IST

The accused, booked for trying to strangle his newborn daughter and assaulting his wife, was identified as Manoj

Police have booked a man for trying to strangle his newborn daughter and assaulting his wife at their residence in Ambala City’s Patel Road.

Police registered a case under Sections 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at the Ambala City police station on Tuesday. (iStock)
Police registered a case under Sections 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at the Ambala City police station on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Manoj. His wife, Chanda, said she had two boys and two girls from her first husband, Kashi Nath, who live together in Shalimar Colony.

She said her current husband, Manoj, was against having children. They also had a fight over it some months back and she had submitted a police complaint in this regard.

She said on March 19, she gave birth to a girl at the local civil hospital, from where she was discharged within a week. On Monday, Manoj again picked a fight with her over the baby. During the altercation, he first slapped her and then tried to strangle their daughter, before slamming her on the bed, she alleged.

The newborn was taken to the civil hospital and is stated to be stable.

Police registered a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Ambala City police station on Tuesday.

police wife accused assault newborn residence bed monday manoj fight + 8 more
