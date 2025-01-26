Man charred to death as heater catches fire in Manali

A man allegedly burnt to death after a fire, caused by a heater, broke out in his room in Manali while he was asleep in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Ishwar Das of Manali. As per the police, the victim was alone at the time of the incident that happened at 4 am. When neighbours saw flames coming out of the house, they found out that the room was locked from inside and informed the fire brigade that doused the fire.

When neighbours saw flames coming out of the house, they found out that the room was locked from inside and informed the fire brigade that doused the fire. (Getty image)