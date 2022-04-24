Man found dead at sports complex in Kurukshetra
A 23-year-old man was found murdered at a sports complex in Gudha village of Kurukshetra district. Police said on Saturday said few locals spotted the naked body of the man with multiple injuries on head and chest. The deceased, Gurvinder Singh, was a resident of nearby Mahua Kheri village and had left home on Friday evening. Babain police station incharge Nayab Singh said the police had got the information on helpline about the body. According to the police, family members of the deceased have suspected the involvement of his friends in the murder and lodged an FIR.
Robbers involved in Rohtak heist still at large
More than two weeks after two bike-borne armed assailants allegedly looted a cash van carrying ₹2.62 crore after shooting at the security guard near an ATM in Rohtak, police are yet to make any arrest in this broad daylight robbery. ASI Amit Dalal was injured when the two robbers had shot at him while fleeing near Palwa village in Jind. A Rohtak police spokesperson said various teams have been conducting raids to nab the assailants and the police have announced a reward of ₹5 lakh on their head. “ASI Amit Dalal has been discharged from the hospital and he is fine,” he added.
Misbehaviour by staff: Medical students protest in Karnal
Alleging misbehaviour by health workers and medical staff, a group of interns and students of Kalpana Chawla Medical College and Hospital held a protest on the hospital premises in Karnal on Saturday. The protesters gathered near the office of the institute’s director and staged a silent protest for a few hours. They alleged that they were being subjected to harassment due to misbehaviour by the medical staff of the hospital. They also alleged that there were no proper facilities for the interns. Hours after the protest, some senior functionaries from the college management reached out to the students and assured them of sorting out the issues and after an assurance to address their concerns, they ended their protest. Dr Himanshu Madan, medical superintendent, said some students of the first batch of interns had complained to some health workers. “Since the director and dean are on leave, they agreed to end their protest following an assurance to resolve their issues,” he said, adding that they will also work to resolve their issue with the paramedic staff by bringing them on one platform.
-
HC denies custody of child to father accused of abetting wife’s suicide
The man who is accused of driving his wife to commit suicide cannot be handed over the custody of their minor child, the Punjab and Haryana high court has held. The court was hearing a plea from one Somveer from Hisar in Haryana. As per the allegations, she had committed suicide on account of torture and harassment caused by the husband for bringing less dowry.
-
Panipat all set for Guru Teg Bahadur’s 400th birth anniversary celebrations
A sea of devotees is expected to converge on to Panipat on Sunday for the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur. As per the district administration, arrangements have been made to host over two lakh devotees, including at least one lakh from other states and countries, at the Sector 13-17 ground, spread over 25 acres along the national highway.
-
Seven minors charged with murder of Punjab-origin Canadian student
Edmonton police announced on Friday that they charged seven juveniles with the murder of a 16-year-old Indo-Canadian student earlier this month. The homicide occurred on April 8 in the city of Edmonton in the province of Alberta. Paramedics treated and transported the victim, Karanveer Sahota to hospital. The “manner of death was deemed homicide,” Edmonton police said in a statement. Edmonton police service superintendent Shane Perka said Sahota's death was “senseless”, according to the Edmonton Journal.
-
Haryana power pangs: BJP-JJP govt going soft on Adani Power, says Congress
The Congress on Saturday slammed the BJP-JJP government in Haryana for 'going soft' on Adani Power Limited, which has stopped 1,424 MW of contracted electricity supply to the state despite a long-term power purchase agreement in place. Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala at a press briefing accused the state government of having a nexus with private power generators.
-
Haryana: Vij meets agitating NHM employees seeking reinstatement
Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Saturday met the agitating employees of the National Health Mission in Ambala Cantonment, who were hired for Covid duty in the state for a contract period that expired on March 31 and assured them of reinstatement. The office of the health minister said that Vij was scheduled to hear complaints at his 'Janta Darbar' at PWD Rest House and halted in between to hear the grievances.
