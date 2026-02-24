Man gets 20-yr jail term in minor’s rape case in Fatehabad
Amit Garg, additional sessions judge-cum special judge, Fast-track court in Fatehabad, convicted accused Abhijit under sections- 115(2), 137(2), 351(3), 65(1), 87, 75(1), 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita act and sections 4(2) and 12 of the Protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was slapped with a fine of ₹1.70 lakh.
A local court in Fatehabad on Monday sentenced a 20-year-old man to 20-year of rigorous imprisonment for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in 2024. Amit Garg, additional sessions judge-cum special judge, Fast-track court in Fatehabad, convicted accused Abhijit under sections- 115(2), 137(2), 351(3), 65(1), 87, 75(1), 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita act and sections 4(2) and 12 of the Protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was slapped with a fine of ₹1.70 lakh. Fatehabad district attorney Devender Mittal said that the case dates back to November 13, 2024 when the father of a 14-year-old girl lodged a complaint at a police-check post in the district against a 20-year-old man while accusing him of luring his school going daughter for the last 10 months. The girl’s father said that the accused took his daughter to the fields three weeks ago, where he raped her and beat her up when she resisted. “The accused was later arrested and the girl’s counselling was done. On the basis of evidence and statements recorded by witnesses, the accused was pronounced guilty for 20-years,” the district attorney added.
Other short story
Body of missing student found near pond in Rohtak
Rohtak
: Two days after a 21-year-old BA final year went missing, his body was recovered from near a pond in Rohtak’s Bahu Akbarpur area on Monday. Police said that the deceased Vikas Kumar, a resident of Singhpura village in Rohtak, left the house along with his friend Deepak to visit Madina village on Saturday. The victim’s father, Suresh Singh, said that they found Vikas’s car in Bharan village on the night of February 21 but there was no clue about his son. The next day, he lodged a missing person’s complaint. Mahesh Kumar, SHO of Bahu Akbarpur police station, said that Vikas’s body was recovered from near a pond with injury marks on face and neck. “Prima facie it seems that he was killed at another place and his body was thrown here. We registered a case of murder and started a probe into the matter. The victim’s body was handed over to his family,” said the SHO.