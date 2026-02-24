Man gets 20-yr jail term in minor’s rape case in Fatehabad

A local court in Fatehabad on Monday sentenced a 20-year-old man to 20-year of rigorous imprisonment for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in 2024. Amit Garg, additional sessions judge-cum special judge, Fast-track court in Fatehabad, convicted accused Abhijit under sections- 115(2), 137(2), 351(3), 65(1), 87, 75(1), 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita act and sections 4(2) and 12 of the Protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was slapped with a fine of ₹1.70 lakh. Fatehabad district attorney Devender Mittal said that the case dates back to November 13, 2024 when the father of a 14-year-old girl lodged a complaint at a police-check post in the district against a 20-year-old man while accusing him of luring his school going daughter for the last 10 months. The girl’s father said that the accused took his daughter to the fields three weeks ago, where he raped her and beat her up when she resisted. “The accused was later arrested and the girl’s counselling was done. On the basis of evidence and statements recorded by witnesses, the accused was pronounced guilty for 20-years,” the district attorney added. A local court in Fatehabad on Monday sentenced a 20-year-old man to 20-year of rigorous imprisonment for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in 2024 (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

