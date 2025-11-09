Man held for blackmailing 46-yr-old Chandigarh woman with her private videos

The cyber crime police station cracked a case of cyber harassment and blackmail involving threats to circulate private videos of a Chandigarh-based woman. The accused, Shakti Singh (28), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested following a detailed investigation. The accused, Shakti Singh (28), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested following a detailed investigation (Representational Image)

The case, registered under FIR No. 81 dated July 15, 2025, invokes Sections 77, 79, 308(2), 351(2), and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66E and 67A of the Information Technology Act, which pertain to the transmission and publication of obscene material in electronic form.

The case began when a 46-year-old woman from Chandigarh approached the cyber crime police station with a complaint stating that she had come into contact with Singh through Instagram, where he initially presented himself as a friend and confidant. Over three years, he allegedly gained her trust and later established personal contact. According to the investigation, the accused physically assaulted the woman and extorted ₹4–5 lakh through intimidation and emotional manipulation. He also recorded her private videos without consent and later used them for blackmail and defamation.

The accused reportedly threatened to make the videos viral on social media if his monetary demands were not met. The complainant further alleged that he issued threats against her children, intensifying her distress. During the investigation, the cyber crime team traced the accused’s digital footprint. Data obtained from Meta Platforms confirmed that the Instagram account used in the crime was linked to the accused’s verified Gmail ID and mobile number, both registered in Uttar Pradesh. Telecom service provider records further corroborated his ownership of the numbers used for extortion.

Based on the evidence, a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was issued, summoning the accused to join the investigation. On November 7, 2025, he appeared before investigators and was taken into custody after prima facie evidence established his involvement.

During his arrest, police recovered the mobile phone and SIM card used in the crime. Both have been seized and sent for digital forensic analysis to retrieve data related to the obscene content and communication records. During interrogation, the accused confessed to creating and sharing the explicit videos with the intent to blackmail and defame the victim.